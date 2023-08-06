Seven teenage girls drown in Kech River in Turbat

In a tragic incident, seven teenage girls drowned in Kech river of Turbat on Sunday afternoon while two others were rescued.

The girls had gone for a picnic and were swimming in the river when they got into trouble, Turbat SHO Hakeem Baloch said.

According to SHO, a group of girls had gone for a picnic near the riverbank, and unfortunately, one of them got caught in the deep waters and drowned.

In an attempt to save her, her friends jumped in as well, but they were unsuccessful. Only two of them could be rescued while seven of them drowned.

The girls who lost their lives were between the ages of 10 and 17. They have been identified as Fiza, Faiza, Mahtap, Durdana, Bushra, Shireen, and Mahzeb.

The local residents came together to recover the bodies and transported them to the hospital.

After medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their respective families.

SHO informed that the two girls who were rescued from the river are now in stable condition and out of danger.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed deep regret over the drowning of teenage girls in Turbat.

The chief minister said that he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the district administration to fully support the affected families and provide them with all necessary assistance.