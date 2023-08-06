Meera opens up about offer to star in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan

Meera recently made an appearance on the talk show ‘Hansna Mana Hai’ with Tabish Hashmi where she opened up about her showbiz journey and shared an interesting revelation.

According to Meera, she was offered a role in the Bollywood film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ before Katrina Kaif, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to visa issues, she had to decline the opportunity to star in the movie.

During the interview, Meera spoke candidly about her life, experiences, and the challenges she faced. She mentioned that she had faced two major accidents in her life and believes that when one door closes, a hundred others open. While she was offered the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, she had to turn it down as she couldn’t obtain a visa to travel to London, where the film was to be shot.

Regarding social media trolling for her proficiency in English, Meera expressed that negative comments do not bother her. She emphasized that she wants people to communicate with her in English and is proud of her ability to speak multiple languages fluently.

Meera is known for her versatility and has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry. While ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ turned out to be a massive hit with Katrina Kaif in the lead, Meera’s revelation adds an interesting aspect to the film’s behind-the-scenes story.