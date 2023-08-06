Foreign office gives green signal to cricket team for World Cup in India

Pakistan Cricket Team will travel to India for the ODI World Cup, as Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The statement said that Pakistan does not mix sports with politics and believes the bilateral ties with India do not stand in the way of sports related obligations.

The FO added that Pakistan still has concerns over the security of the team and they were conveyed to Indian government and International Cricket Council (ICC).

The statement also said that FO expects full security for the team for the tour and expects that the team won’t be harmed in any way.

Pakistan had toured India last time in 2016 for the T20 World Cup and have not toured the neighbours since then.

Pakistan and India’s last bilateral series was played in 2012-2013 in India whereas Indian team has not toured Pakistan since 2008 Asia Cup.