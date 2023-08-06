Nawaz Sharif will be the next PM, Shehbaz tells Kasur public gathering

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a public meeting at Khadian in district Kasur said that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif was the person who took out country from the darkness of the load shedding.

PM Shehbaz said PML-N provided laptop to youth.

He said that Pakistan’s atomic journey started in Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto era and finished in Nawaz Sharif era.

PM Shehbaz inaugurated three development projects worth Rs263 billion include Lahore- Sahiwal- Bhawalnagar motorway, Ray Mansab Ali khan interchange on Lahore-Abdul Hakim motorway and Taregarh interchange

PM Shehbaz was also briefed about the development projects and also foundation stone of Nankana-Bachiki Interchange.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also launched a campaign to create awareness among the people about Hepatitis disease.

Pakistan Institute of Kidney and Liver was made operational in 2018. Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said this institute was a gigantic project of PML N government to serve the people of country.

He said that 80 per cent patients in PKLI are provided with free or partially free treatment and doctors and staff in the institute are rendering the best services.

The Prime Minister said that PKLI treated patients without any discrimination.

Shehbaz Sharif said that 15 billion rupees have been collected by the Trust fund of PKLI and we have requested the philanthropists to donate more funds in order to facilitate deserving patients.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts for creating awareness about causes of Hepatitis in Pakistan and suggestions to address issues.

He also welcomed foreign experts participating in conference on Hepatitis for sharing their experience and research results to control the disease.