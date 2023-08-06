‘Jawan’ prevue generates epic response, expected to cross ‘Pathaan’

The recently released prevue of the action-packed film “Jawan” featuring Shahrukh Khan has taken the internet by storm, garnering an incredible response from fans and critics alike.

With the overwhelmingly positive feedback, the film is poised to challenge and possibly even surpass the anticipation surrounding King Khan’s previous hit “Pathaan.”

“Jawan” is a much-anticipated film starring Shahrukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Sethpathi and others. Directed by Atlee Kumar with a star-studded cast, the movie promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences.

The action-packed trailer of “Jawan” showcases intense combat sequences, gripping dialogues, and breathtaking visuals, leaving the viewers enthralled and eagerly awaiting its release. Fans have been praising the film’s power-packed performances, high-octane action, and engaging storyline, creating a buzz around the movie’s potential at the box office.

“Pathaan,” on the other hand, was another blockbuster project that made headlines for its ensemble cast and grand-scale production.

While both “Jawan” and “Pathaan” hold immense promise, the response to the “Jawan” trailer suggests that it may pose a formidable challenge to “Pathaan” and even have the potential to surpass its impact on the audience.

As the release dates of both films draw closer, the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. Audiences are eagerly waiting to witness these cinematic spectacles on the big screen and see which film emerges as the ultimate winner at the box office.