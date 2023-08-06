‘Devi had two holes in heart,’ Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter’s condition

In a heart-rending revelation, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared her emotional journey as a mother, discussing her daughter Devi’s battle with Ventricular Septic Disease (VSD).

View this post on Instagram

In an interview with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha broke down in tears while recalling the challenging period when her baby girl had to undergo open heart surgery at just three months old.

View this post on Instagram

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover joyfully welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. However, their happiness soon turned to concern when they discovered that Devi was born with VSD, a congenital heart defect where there are two holes in the heart’s ventricular wall.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the difficult circumstances, Bipasha expressed her awe and amazement at being a mother, cherishing her daughter as a beautiful gift. She shared that they had dreamed of having a baby girl, and Devi appeared in her dreams before her birth, strengthening their bond even before she arrived.

View this post on Instagram

The couple faced a tumultuous period as they learned about VSD and the potential need for surgery to stabilise the condition. They navigated the challenging journey privately, seeking support from other mothers who had experienced similar situations.

Ventricular Septic Disease is a common heart condition that can occur during pregnancy. If not treated promptly, it can lead to serious complications for the infant. Fortunately, in Devi’s case, her fighting spirit and the timely surgical intervention made her a true braveheart, overcoming the odds and capturing her parents’ hearts with her resilience.

View this post on Instagram

Through her emotional sharing, Bipasha hopes to bring awareness to VSD and provide comfort to other parents facing similar challenges. The actress remains grateful for her daughter’s successful recovery and is now embracing the joys of motherhood with a heart full of love and admiration for her little hero, Devi.