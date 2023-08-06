Disha Patani sizzles in bikini, set social media ablaze with sensual photos

Disha Patani, known for her scintillating beauty and fitness, has once again set social media on fire with her latest photos.

The “Malang” actress took to her Instagram to share a series of alluring pictures from her upcoming campaign with Calvin Klein, leaving fans awe-struck with her mesmerizing presence.

In the photos, Disha can be seen donning a red bikini set and an open white shirt, embracing the rain-soaked look that exudes sensuality. Her perfectly toned washboard abs and captivating silhouette have captivated her millions of followers, who couldn’t stop showering her with compliments and adoration.

The Bollywood diva is known for her dedication to fitness and often shares her workout routines and fitness tips with her fans. Her passion for fitness and mixed martial arts (MMA) training is evident in her sculpted physique, which has become an inspiration for many.

Amid her social media appearances, Disha has been working on multiple exciting projects in the film industry. She is all set to collaborate with acclaimed actor Suriya for the upcoming 3D period drama tentatively titled “Suriya 42.” Additionally, she is gearing up for Karan Johar’s action-packed film “Yodha” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and “Project K,” a star-studded film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

As Disha Patani continues to mesmerize her fans both on and off the screen, her latest Calvin Klein photoshoot showcases her captivating allure and cements her status as one of the hottest actresses in the industry.