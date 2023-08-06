Railways minister does not rule out ‘sabotage’ behind train accident

Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique ordered the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Hazara Express incident.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said he talked to Sindh chief minister speed of the train was 45 km in Nawabshah.

“Relief operations are going on,” Khawaja Saad said.

He suspected that there may be mechanical fault or terrorism act involved in the train accident.

“When I woke up in the morning, I prayed that there would be no accident, but the accident happened,” Khawaja Saad told media persons.

At least 30 people were killed and over 50 injured on Sunday when 10 bogies of Hazara Express, traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, derailed near Nawabshah.

Railway officials said that the tragic incident occurred near Sarhari Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.