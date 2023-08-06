Watch Live
Nawabshah train accident: ‘Locals reach before rescue teams’, says eye witness

At least 30 people killed in the unfortunate accident
Samaa TV Aug 06, 2023
Nawabshah train accident. PHOTO/FILE
The Hazara Express train accident took place near Sarhari station around 1:00 am, after which a large number of local people reached the spot and started evacuating the people.

An eyewitnesses said that locals carried out rescue operations for an hour as the administration arrived later.

Rashid Baloch, an eye witness said that immediately after the accident, local people arrived and started evacuating the people from the train

“An hour later, rescue and management teams reached the accident site,” he said.

