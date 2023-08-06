Nakai family, political bigwigs of kasur join IPP

In a significant blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the influential Nakai family, prominent political bigwigs in kasur, announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday.

The departure of the Nakai family marks a major setback for PTI in the region, as they have long been considered a crucial support base for the party.

In a meeting with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chief Jahangir Tareen, and President Abdul Aleem Khan Former PTI MNA from Kasur Sardar Talib Nakai, former MPA Pir Mukhtar, former ticket holders Rana Aslam, Rao Shahid and former general secretary of PTI District Kasur Ali Javed Dogar announced to join IPP.

Rana Aslam, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), alongside Rao Shah Dawar and Rao Zahid were also present during the meeting.

IPP top brass welcomes new members

Jahangir Tareen, the Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and President Abdul Aleem Khan, welcomed the Nakai family’s decision to join their party. Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that new alliances are forming in IPP regularly, expressing confidence in the party’s growth and popularity.

Taking a swipe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that arrogance leads to downfall, drawing attention to what he referred to as “drops of corruption” emerging from PTI’s leadership, hinting at potential revelations in the future.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen called for a timely census to bring transparency to the electoral process. He expressed confidence in facing any corruption allegations, stating that he is prepared to present evidence at any forum if required.

As the political landscape in Kasur undergoes a significant transformation, both PTI and the Stability Pakistan Party brace for the potential impact of the Nakai family’s move.

The upcoming press conference is expected to shed more light on the details of this major political realignment in the region.