Former top court judge Justice Fazal Karim passes away
His funeral prayers are scheduled to take place today at 5:00 PM in Tech Society
Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Fazal Karim, a respected figure in the legal community, breathed his last on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and exemplary service to the judiciary.
The news of his passing has deeply saddened the legal fraternity and the nation as a whole.
Justice Fazal Karim’s funeral prayers are scheduled to take place today at 5:00 PM in Tech Society Lahore.
Born in an illustrious family, Justice Fazal Karim had a distinguished career that spanned several decades.
He was widely known for his integrity, deep legal knowledge, and unwavering commitment to upholding justice.
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div