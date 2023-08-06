Former top court judge Justice Fazal Karim passes away

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Fazal Karim, a respected figure in the legal community, breathed his last on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and exemplary service to the judiciary.

The news of his passing has deeply saddened the legal fraternity and the nation as a whole.

Justice Fazal Karim’s funeral prayers are scheduled to take place today at 5:00 PM in Tech Society Lahore.

Born in an illustrious family, Justice Fazal Karim had a distinguished career that spanned several decades.

He was widely known for his integrity, deep legal knowledge, and unwavering commitment to upholding justice.