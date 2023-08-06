Raza Rabbani claims several things concealed, as Senate passes official secrets bill

As the Senate on Sunday passed The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023, Senator Raza Rabbani claimed several things have been kept secret in the document.

During a session of the Senate on Sunday, the bill was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Earlier, Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Chairman Rana Maqbool Ahmed presented the committee’s report on the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Senator Rabbani said several things have been kept secret in the Official Secrets Act bill, regretting that in-camera briefings have also been declared a prohibited area.

“It is a good move to withdraw the provision of arrests without a warrant,” he remarked.

Reservations over digital census

Meanwhile, expressing reservations over the population of Balochistan, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza walked out from the Senate over the approval of the new digital census.

A debate was held on the newly approved census by the Council of Common Interests in the House.

Senator Murtaza lamented that the population of the province has been reduced by 6.4 million, adding that a possible increase of seven to eight seats of the province could not be tolerated.

The new census was approved by inviting two chief ministers and two caretaker chief ministers, the JUI-F senator regretted.

The law minister said Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F had participated in the meeting. There was not a single dissenting vote on the census, as it was approved with consensus, he told the House.

The population of Balochistan has increased, the minister said, claiming there was no malice regarding the digital census. He added that the Balochistan chief minister was also present in the meeting.

He further said political parties had objected to the previous census.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said: “We should look at this matter realistically.”

The decision for the digital census was taken by the previous government, the minister said, adding it was taken in the presence of eight members.

He further explained that the average growth of the population is 2.55%, which was 2.44% in the 2017 census.

The highest growth of 3.2% was reported in Balochistan, Dar told the House, adding Rs34 billion were spent on the census.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said he expressed solidarity with Balochistan on the new census.

About the elections, the veteran politician expressed the fear that the exercise to be held in 90 days may be postponed.

“It will be unconstitutional to postpone the elections beyond the constitutional period,” Raza Rabbani said, adding elections should be held on time.

“Delaying the elections will be disastrous for the federation,” he cautioned, suggesting the election commission should complete the process of constituencies as soon as possible so that the elections are held on time.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Talking about the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar said he had been punished in a minor case.

Filing tax details is the duty of every citizen. All the members present in parliament also have to declare their assets, he remarked, adding the PTI chief provided wrong details regarding the gifts and income from Toshakhana.

Imran Khan also concealed his asset details in the tax returns, he added.

He maintained that the former premier was sentenced as per legal procedures, and he has the right to appeal.

Imran Khan remained absent from the trial 37 times, and if he has been sentenced, he should face it, Tarar suggested.

He also said that former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani were punished by the Supreme Court, and did not even have the right to appeal.

Other bills approved

The House also passed The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, The Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Zakat and Usher (Amendment) Bill 2023.

However, the government withdrew The Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023.

Besides, “The Federal Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced in the House and the chair referred it to the standing committee concerned.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 3pm.