20 killed, several injured as 10 bogies of Hazara Express derail near Nawabshah

At least 15 people were killed and over 50 injured on Sunday when 10 bogies of Hazara Express, traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, derailed near Nawabshah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Sarhari Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

However, the traffic on the up track has been suspended.

The injured individuals were transferred to People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, and there are concerns that more injuries may be reported.

Railway officials have stated that the cause of the derailment is still unknown.

However, passengers on the train said that there were too many people on board.

The District Coordination Officer of Railway announced that an emergency has been imposed near all hospitals, and rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot.

Rescue officials reported that over six people were killed and 25 people have been injured in the incident, and there are fears of an increasing death toll while evacuating the injured and retrieving the bodies of the deceased has proven to be challenging.

Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique ordered the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Hazara Express accident.

Sindh CM directs Nawabshah DC to provide immediate medical aid

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the train accident, stating that he is profoundly saddened by the loss of life in the incident.

He directed the Nawabshah DC to provide immediate medical aid to the injured passengers.

More to follow