Imran Khan retains right to appeal in high court and SC: Law minister

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted on Sunday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan retains the right to appeal in both the high court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Speaking during a Senate meeting, Azam Nazeer Tarar stated Imran Khan’s trial was conducted in accordance with the law, and the punishment handed down was a consequence of a straightforward case.

Highlighting Imran Khan’s repeated failure to appear in court, Tarar expressed that if the PTI chief had been duly punished, he must now face the consequences.

He reiterated that it is the duty of every citizen, including Members of Parliament, to dutifully submit their tax returns and disclose their assets. However, in the case of Imran Khan, it was alleged that he concealed certain assets in his tax returns.

Regarding the digital census, Tarar clarified that there is no malicious intent behind the process, as political parties had raised objections to the previous census.

“The government aims to address these concerns and conduct a transparent and fair census to accurately represent the population’s demographics.”

Shifting focus to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Law Minister refuted claims of increased powers, stating that the powers of provincial autonomy have not been diminished. In fact, three provinces have already established their own commissions, while the representation of higher education in the remaining province is being overseen by chief secretaries.

Tarar mentioned that relevant bills have been sent to the committee for further consideration and improvements.

Tarar made it clear that the authority of the HEC remains intact for those who possess such powers, and any suggestion of reduction is baseless.