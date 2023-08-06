Global internet coalition concerned over e-safety authority, data protection bills

An international coalition of leading global Internet companies has expressed concerns over the proposed e-safety authority and data protection bills that have been approved by the federal cabinet.

The Asia Internet Coalition has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the proposed pieces of legislation will hamper digital development and investment in Pakistan.

“On behalf of the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and its members, we want to express our deep concern about the potential tabbing of Personal Data Protection Bill, E -Safety Authority Bill and upcoming amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules (RBUOC),” the letter, addressed to PM Sharif, states.

Regrettably, it further says, the AIC members find cause for significant concern in the opaque process through which these laws are set to be passed.

The coalition also laments that initial assurances of extensive and broad-based consultation, particularly from the law, IT and foreign ministers and the special assistant to the prime minister have not materialized, which have left it “deeply alarmed”.

The coalition claims that this has eroded investor trust “as they grapple with significant legislative uncertainty”.

“Additionally, the speed with which these legislations are being rushed is causing international companies to reevaluate their willingness to operate in the country,” says the letter.

It says that the AIC strongly believes in the potential for multi-stakeholder dialogue to shape policies and legislation to foster innovation and technological advancement.

However, the proposed legislation will severely cripple the growth of Pakistan s digital economy,“ it adds.

The AIC maintains that this sudden announcement belies the government’s claims that it is open for business and investment.

“In fact, the legislations and rules as currently written would make it difficult for AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses,” the letter says, further warning that in its current state, Pakistan risks becoming a global outlier, needlessly isolating and depriving Pakistan users and businesses of the growth potential at the internet economy.

To ensure Pakistan becomes a lucrative destination for technology investment and achieve its digital transformation objectives, the coalition calls upon the government to collaborate with the industry in establishing practical and transparent regulations that preserve the advantages of the Internet while balancing the interest of the country.

It concluded that it was not against regulation but believes that the legislation must address crucial issues such as the internationally recognized rights to privacy and individual expression.