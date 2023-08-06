Section 144 extended till Aug 12 in Rawalpindi

In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, the authorities in Rawalpindi have extended the imposition of Section 144 until August.

The decision to expand the scope of Section 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions.

Under this order, there is now a complete ban on public rallies, gatherings, and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district.

The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens’ rights are not hampered.