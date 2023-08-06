Ex-MPA Prince Ahmad Ali joins race for caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Prince Ahmad Ali has thrown his hat into the ring for the highly contested position of caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

According to sources, several members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have been actively lobbying to secure the candidacy of Prince Ahmad Ali for the caretaker CM position.

They have engaged in discussions with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Prince Ahmad Ali, who previously served as an elected member of the Balochistan Assembly from Hub Lasbela after the 2013 elections, brings with him experience and familiarity with the region’s political dynamics.

On the other hand, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has nominated former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Usman Badini as its candidate for the caretaker Chief Minister position. J

However, the race is far from one-sided, as other potential candidates have emerged from different political factions. Senator Kahda Babar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s nephew Asad Mengal, and Naseer Soomro, the nephew of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, are also being considered as possible contenders for the caretaker Chief Minister role.