Civil judge’s wife denies employing, torturing teen domestic worker

The main suspect in the domestic worker torture case has joined the investigation, and rejected allegations of torture against her.

According to sources, Somia Asim, the wife of the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Academy, has rejected the allegations against her.

She has also claimed that the teenage Rizwana was neither a domestic worker at her house nor did she work there.

In her statement, Somia has reportedly claimed that she and her husband have so far given Rs60,000 to Rizwana’s parents to help them.

The money was sent from her husband’s mobile account, according to the Somia’s statement.

The woman also rejected the allegations of torturing Rizwana, and claimed the girl suffered from a skin allergy.

“We don’t know how an allergy developed on the girl’s head,” according to the statement.

She further claimed that there were children in Rizwana’s family, while she and her husband were trying to help them by keeping one of the girls with them.

Somia claimed that they never saw the wound on Rizwana’s head, adding the girl was handed over to her parents at Chungi No 26 in Islamabad.

The special JIT constituted to probe into the Rizwana torture case has also sought a written reply from the suspect Somia.

She is currently on an interim bail in the case.