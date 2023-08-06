Marriyum refutes political motives in Imran Khan’s arrest

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb asserted that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case was purely based on legal grounds and refuted any claims of political motives behind the detainment.

In an exclusive interview with british media outlet BBC, Aurangzeb vehemently denied any political vendetta against the deposed premier, emphasising that the case has undergone a thorough legal process with full compliance with all legal requirements.

“The arrest of Khan has nothing to do with politics,” she firmly stated.

Elaborating on the matter, the Information Minister highlighted that the Toshakhana case had undergone rigorous investigation and subsequent trial in the courts.

“Nawaz Sharif answered all the allegations against him during more than 150 appearances in court,” she added, underscoring the significance of the judicial process in allowing individuals to answer allegations.

Aurangzeb also pointed out that the deposed premier had failed to testify in the case and did not appear in court in his defense, leaving the courts with no choice but to issue an arrest order.

“Mr Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 attacks, and action is being taken against those involved in the attacks in accordance with the law,” she further stated.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting condemned the violent attacks carried out by PTI activists on sensitive installations on May 9, expressing that government property cannot be granted to those who engage in such actions.

“Those who threaten the law cannot evade prosecution,” Aurangzeb warned.

Responding to concerns about the state of the economy, the Information Minister criticized certain parties for placing the blame solely on the cabinet.

“When asked why the economy is bad, they put it on the cabinet,” Aurangzeb stated, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.

Regarding her own actions, the minister addressed the issue of receiving state gifts, asserting that she deposited them appropriately. “I received the state gifts, I deposited them in the box,” she clarified.

She also emphasised that Chairman PTI cannot evade accountability and must answer the allegations against him in court.

“Chairman PTI was arrested on the court order, and no protests were witnessed against the legal process,” she affirmed, reiterating the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.