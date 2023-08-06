Punjab forms expert advisory group to curb dengue outbreak

In response to the growing threat of a dengue outbreak in Punjab, including Lahore, the Punjab government has formed a dengue expert advisory group.

The group comprises 17 highly experienced and skilled members, aiming to combat the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Principal of Sahiwal Medical College Professor Dr Imran Hasan appointed as the chairman of the dengue expert advisory group.

Dr Hasan will lead the team in formulating comprehensive strategies to tackle the potential dengue outbreak.

In addition to local experts, the advisory group also includes representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and renowned biologists.

Prominent professors from prestigious medical universities and colleges in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad have also been enlisted as members of the group.

The Punjab Health Department has officially issued a notification regarding the formation of the advisory group, highlighting its mission to identify and prevent the factors contributing to the spread of dengue.

The group will work tirelessly to develop effective strategies to control the outbreak and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

With the monsoon season approaching, the threat of dengue is becoming more imminent. The expert group establishment reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and effectively managing any potential health crisis.