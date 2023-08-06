Details of Imran Khan’s arrest, subsequent transfer to Attock Jail come to fore

The details of the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday and his subsequent transfer to the Attock Jail have come to light.

Meanwhile, the security around Attock District Jail has been beefed up further.

The area around the jail has been declared a ‘red zone’, and media coverage has also been barred.

Security has been put on high alert along the rear wall of the jail as well.

As per the details, three teams had been constituted for the arrest of the former premier, as per sources.

Lahore Crimes Investigation Agency SSP Malik Liaquat was responsible for arresting Imran Khan, they added.

They further said that after the arrest, the PTI chief was handed over to the Lahore DIG (operations).

DIG (Operations) Nasir Rizvi departed from Lahore for the capital city along with the PTI chairman, the sources said.

They added that near Kot Momin, Imran Khan was handed over to Islamabad SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar.

Before handing him over to the Islamabad Police, the mobile phones of all officials were confiscated, the sources said.

Apart from the officials, the senior police officers were also not allowed to use their mobile phones during the handing over process.

SSP Operations Jamil Zafar handed over PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the Attock district police chief at 7pm.

Attock DPO Sardar Ghayas Gul then handed over the former prime minister to the jail authorities, the sources added.