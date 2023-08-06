95-year-old man’s second marriage enchants Mansehra residents

Mansehra witnessed a heartwarming celebration as Muhammad Zakaria, a remarkable ninety-five-year-old man, tied the knot for the second time.

The joyous event saw ten sons and daughters, along with an astounding thirty-four great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, coming together to commemorate their beloved patriarch’s special day.

For quite some time, Muhammad Zakaria had expressed his yearning to find companionship once again after the passing of his first wife in 2011.

His younger son, Waqar, took it upon himself to fulfill his father’s heartfelt wish, ensuring that his elderly father finds love and joy in his twilight years.

Known for his dedicated approach to maintaining good health, Muhammad Zakaria remains an inspiration to his entire family.

Remarkably, he shared some insightful dietary habits, revealing that he has never consumed anything from a farm, avoids cold water, and finds delight in eating stale bread.