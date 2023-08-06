LG by-elections: Polling underway in KP’s two tehsil councils

The polling has begun for the vacant local government seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s two tehsils amidst stringent security measures to ensure a peaceful voting process.

Polling stations opened their doors at 8 am and will remain operational without any break until 5 pm.

The constituencies being contested in the by-polls are the Mathra Tehsil Council in the provincial capital and the Havelian Tehsil Council in the Abbottabad district.

Candidates

The Tehsil Mathra chairman position became vacant following the unfortunate demise of Faridullah from JUI-F.

A total of six candidates are competing for the esteemed chairmanship of Mathra Tehsil. Among them are Rafiullah representing JUI, Inamullah representing PTI, Iftikhar Ahmed representing JI, Aziz Ghaffar Khan representing ANP, Ali Abbas Khan representing PPP, and Fazlullah representing PML-N.

On the other hand, a highly competitive race is anticipated between PMLN’s Malik Talha and PTI’s Iftikhar Khan for the coveted position of Havelian Tehsil chairman.

Additionally, independent candidate Uzair Sher poses a formidable challenge in the by-election.

The vacancy arose due to the tragic assassination of Atif Munsif.

Polling stations

As the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over the polling material to the staff on Saturday, preparations were finalized to facilitate a smooth electoral process.

A total of 155 polling stations with 496 polling booths have been set up for 218,630 registered voters in Mathra Tehsil Council. Authorities have marked 84 polling stations as “most sensitive” and 57 as “sensitive” in the area, indicating the need for heightened security arrangements in these locations.

In Havelian Tehsil, 134 polling stations equipped with 392 polling booths are serving 165,800 voters. The ECP has identified 40 polling stations as “most sensitive” and 25 as “sensitive” in this region, prompting the deployment of additional police contingents to ensure the safety of voters and electoral staff.

Security measures

Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of heavy security forces at polling stations and in both constituencies to maintain law and order and guarantee a peaceful voting experience.

With such robust security measures in place, voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had strictly instructed that any rallies or inaugurations of projects by public officeholders in the areas where polls were being held would be deemed violations of the code of conduct. This directive aimed to ensure a level playing field and prevent any undue influence on the electoral proc