US avoids commenting on Imran’s arrest, deems it ‘internal affair’

In a cautious response to the recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, the United States State Department chose to maintain its silence, labeling the issue as Pakistan’s internal matter.

These remarks came to light when State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller was asked by a reporter about the US government’s stance on Imran Khan’s detention.

In response, Miller asserted, “The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter.”

Read also: Political leaders react to Imran Khan’s arrest

He went on to emphasise that the United States remains committed to promoting democratic principles and the rule of law worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Khan was arrested for the second time in three months from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The deposed premier was transferred to Attock Jail as part of his detention where his medical examination was conducted.

Following this, the chairman will be subsequently moved to Adala Jail, as per the information provided by the sources.