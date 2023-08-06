Two lives lost in apparent adultery-related shooting

A woman and a man were shot dead over alleged adultery at their residence at New Saryab area of Quetta on Saturday.

The distressing event occurred in the New Saryab area, where a woman and a man were shot dead at a residence. Following the shooting, the perpetrator managed to escape from the scene.

Upon receiving the report, the police swiftly arrived at the location of the incident and launched investigation, gathering crucial evidence.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to the hospital for further examination, and later, they were handed over to their respective relatives.

The police have taken swift action in response to the horrifying crime, registering a case against the identified suspect. As per the initial investigation, the motive behind the shooting is linked to blackmail.