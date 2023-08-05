Minister for Law hints at a potential delay in general elections

Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar on Saturday hinted at a potential delay in the general elections scheduled for 2023.

In a statement, he stated that if any obstacles arise, the election can be postponed under Article 254 of the Constitution.

Minister Tarar explained that, as per Article 51 of the Constitution, the elections are to be held based on the new census data. However, the duration of the delay will depend on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ability to complete the delimitation process for constituencies, which could take more than two and a half months.

It is worth mentioning here that the digital census was approved during a meeting of the Common Interests Council presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the findings of the digital census, the country’s population has reached 241 million, with a 2.55 percent annual growth rate. Balochistan saw the highest population increase, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced the least.

PM Shehbaz announces dissolution of NA on Aug 9

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Thursday that the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9, three days before the lower chamber of parliament completed its five-year mandate, necessitating a general election within 90 days.

At a luncheon he held in honor of the members of parliament, Shehbaz met with legislative leaders from the coalition government’s partner parties and reviewed the country’s current situation.

During the discussion, he requested advice from leaders of partner parties as well as plans for the future caretaker administration. The caretaker government is an important aspect of the democratic process, ensuring fair elections and a seamless handover of power.

It has been learned that the Prime Minister would advise the president to dissolve the National Assembly on August 9. According to the Constitution, the assembly will be dissolved as soon as the president signs the advise.

However, if the president does not sign the advise for whatever reason, the assembly would be dissolved immediately 48 hours after receiving the prime minister’s suggestion.