Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: How to watch it online

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is finally here. The two fighters will square off on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Paul is the younger and more experienced fighter, with a 5-0 record in professional boxing.

He has won his last four fights by knockout. Diaz, on the other hand, is a former UFC fighter with a 22-13 record in MMA. He is known for his aggressive fighting style and his never-give-up attitude.

Tickets for the fight are still available on resale websites like Vivid Seats. Prices start at $59.

Oddsmakers have Paul as the favourite to win the fight.

He has a money line of -550, which means that a $550 bet on Paul would win $100. Diaz is the underdog, with a money line of +350.

This means that a $100 bet on Diaz would win $350.

The fight card also includes a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the undisputed women’s featherweight championship.

Serrano is the current champion, and she is looking to defend her title against Hardy.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight is sure to be an exciting one. Both fighters are coming into the fight with a lot of momentum, and they are both looking to make a statement.

The fight is being offered as a pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be available to stream on DAZN, PPV.com, and ESPN+. DAZN and ESPN+ both require a subscription, but PPV.com does not.