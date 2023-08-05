Rizwana’s doctors approve removing supplemental oxygen

The condition of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana, who was subjected to brutal torture by a civil judge’s wife in Islamabad, has improved. The medical board that examined her on Saturday approved the removal of supplemental oxygen.

Rizwana has been undergoing treatment at Lahore General Hospital for nearly two weeks.

She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after she was found unconscious at her employer’s house in Islamabad.

The medical board that examined Rizwana on July 25, said that she had suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, a broken arm, and internal bleeding.

The board also said that she had been poisoned with a substance that has not yet been identified.

Prof. Jodat Salim, who is heading the medical board, said that Rizwana’s condition has started to improve since Friday.

She is now able to breathe on her own and eat normal meals three times a day, he told SAMAA TV.

The board has decided to continue her usual treatment.

However, the board has not yet decided on whether to perform surgery on Rizwana and for this purpose, the board of surgeons will meet next week to decide on her treatment plan.

Further, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) has not yet given the reports on the girl’s poisoning. Once the reports are received, the medical board will be able to determine the extent of her injuries and the best course of treatment.