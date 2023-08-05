5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjacent areas on Saturday, SAMAA TV reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Hindukush Region of Afghanistan at the depth of 196 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Kohat, Dir, Charsadda, Chitral, Malakand, Swat, Chiniot, Sargodha, Shikargarh, Pindi Bhatian, Attock, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Ghazar, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and other areas.

People came out of their homes and workplaces in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to the earthquake.

People also took to Twitter to share the updates about the earthquake.