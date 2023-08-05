PM Shehbaz lauds unanimous approval of seventh digital census

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction over the announcement of the seventh digital census, which was unanimously approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He took to Twitter to emphasize that this milestone decision would further strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

In his tweet, Sharif highlighted the collaborative efforts made during the census process. He mentioned that political parties’ representatives were invited to participate in the CCI meeting, ensuring informed and comprehensive discussions in line with the government’s approach of seeking consensus on national issues.

“The entire census operation was carefully overseen by a census advisory committee that included representation from all stakeholders, including provincial governments and statisticians. Key organizations like NADRA, National Telecom Corporation (NTC), and SUPARCO provided logistical support to ensure transparency, credibility, and efficiency in conducting Pakistan’s first digital census,” he said.

The premier expressed his gratitude to relevant federal ministries, provincial chief ministers and their governments, NADRA, SUPARCO, NTC, the armed forces, police, and particularly, the teachers for their immense contribution to this monumental exercise. Their dedication and commitment have contributed significantly to the successful completion of the census, serving the nation wholeheartedly.