Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds unanimous approval of seventh digital census

Expresses gratitude to relevant federal ministries, provincial chief ministers and their governments
Samaa Web Desk Aug 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction over the announcement of the seventh digital census, which was unanimously approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He took to Twitter to emphasize that this milestone decision would further strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

In his tweet, Sharif highlighted the collaborative efforts made during the census process. He mentioned that political parties’ representatives were invited to participate in the CCI meeting, ensuring informed and comprehensive discussions in line with the government’s approach of seeking consensus on national issues.

“The entire census operation was carefully overseen by a census advisory committee that included representation from all stakeholders, including provincial governments and statisticians. Key organizations like NADRA, National Telecom Corporation (NTC), and SUPARCO provided logistical support to ensure transparency, credibility, and efficiency in conducting Pakistan’s first digital census,” he said.

The premier expressed his gratitude to relevant federal ministries, provincial chief ministers and their governments, NADRA, SUPARCO, NTC, the armed forces, police, and particularly, the teachers for their immense contribution to this monumental exercise. Their dedication and commitment have contributed significantly to the successful completion of the census, serving the nation wholeheartedly.

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif

digital census

Council of Common Interest

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular