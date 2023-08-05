‘Ahram-e-Junoon’ creates upstir on YouTube with million views

The drama serial ‘Ahram-e-Junoon’ has taken the digital world by storm, captivating viewers with its compelling storyline and stellar performances.

The show’s popularity has reached new heights, securing a top spot on rating charts and achieving a remarkable milestone of 514 million views for its songs, promotions, and episodes on YouTube.

‘Ahram-e-Junoon’ revolves around the intense love story of the central character, Shanzay, played by Neelam Muneer, and Shayan played by Imran Abbas, whose performance has won the hearts of the audience. The show’s gripping narrative, coupled with powerful dialogues and emotional depth, has struck a chord with viewers, making it one of the most talked-about dramas of recent times.

The drama’s story revolves around a girl Shanzay (Neelam Muneer) who belongs to an extremely rich family and believes that everything including happiness can be bought with money. She crosses paths with an ordinary yet charming man, Shayan (Imran Abbas) who earns bread by delivering pizzas. As the story unfolds, Shanzay is seen falling for Shayan who is a self-made person and does not want to get involved with anyone.

As a result of its soaring popularity, ‘Ahram-e-Junoon’ has consistently maintained a prominent position on rating charts, outshining other competing dramas. The show’s compelling storyline and strong performances have garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, making it a must-watch for drama enthusiasts.

Additionally, the drama’s OST (Original Soundtrack) has become a massive hit, resonating with the audience and contributing significantly to the staggering 514 million views on YouTube. The soulful melodies and emotional lyrics have struck a chord with listeners, elevating the drama’s popularity to new heights.

The success of ‘Ahram-e-Junoon’ on digital platforms reflects the growing trend of audiences shifting towards online streaming for their entertainment needs. With its record-breaking views and widespread acclaim, the drama has set a new standard for excellence in the Pakistani drama industry.