Aamir Khan calls for mental health awareness amid Nitin Desai’s suicide

The Bollywood industry was left in shock when news of the suicide of renowned art director Nitin Desai broke out.

Nitin Desai, known for his exceptional work in designing sets for iconic films like “Lagaan,” “Jodha Akbar,” and “Devdas,” was found dead amidst mounting financial challenges. His studio, Nitin Desai Studios, was reportedly facing debts of over 200 crores, making it difficult for him to sustain the business post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the mourners was Aamir Khan, who had worked closely with Nitin Desai on several successful projects. The “Laal Singh Chaddha” actor paid his last respects to the late art director, sharing his disbelief and sadness over the tragic incident.

In a media interaction following Nitin Desai’s funeral, Aamir Khan expressed his shock and inability to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the art director’s death. He emphasized the need for individuals to reach out for help and support during difficult times, advocating for increased awareness of mental health issues in society.

The untimely demise of Nitin Desai has also raised concerns about the mental well-being of individuals working in the film industry, especially during challenging times brought about by the pandemic. The incident highlights the importance of fostering a supportive and empathetic environment within the industry to address mental health concerns effectively.

Aamir Khan’s heartfelt response to the tragic loss of his colleague and friend serves as a reminder that mental health issues are real and should be addressed with sensitivity and compassion. It is a wake-up call for the industry and society at large to prioritize mental well-being and encourage open conversations about mental health challenges.