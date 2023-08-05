Hareem Shah threatens to release videos after Imran Khan’s arrest

Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah has issued a warning in response to the news of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s three-year imprisonment.

In a tweet that went viral on Twitter, Hareem Shah wrote in a menacing tone, “Listen carefully, if there’s any attempt to arrest Imran Khan sahib, I will upload all the pictures and videos from my phone on social media.”

Following the news of Imran Khan’s arrest in Lahore, Hareem Shah took to Twitter again, causing her tweets to become a top trend on the platform.

It’s important to note that Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison in the Toosha Khana case, after which police arrested him.

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad had conducted the hearing in the Toosha Khana case, in which the court had demanded Imran Khan to appear in person.

While the details of the alleged compromising videos have not been disclosed, Hareem Shah’s threat has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on social media. The situation remains tense as authorities and netizens closely monitor the unfolding events.