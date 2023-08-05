Read detailed judgment of Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

Following a court decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was detained today in the Toshakhana case. The district and sessions court in Islamabad found Khan guilty and sentenced him to three years in jail. In addition, he has been barred from holding public office for the next five years.

The Toshakhana issue involves a possible misuse of expensive automobiles and gifts obtained by governmental officials throughout their time in office. Imran Khan was accused with presenting false information to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and participating in corrupt acts.

Following the court’s judgment, officials moved quickly to arrest Khan at his home in Zaman Park. The court also issued arrest warrants for Khan for failing to pay a fine of Rs. 100,000, which might result in an extra six months in prison.

Read the detailed judgment of the Toshakhana case: