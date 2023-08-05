Fatima Effendi shatters gender norms and embraces authenticity in showbiz

Pakistani actress Fatima Effendi, famous for portraying beloved characters like Khushi from “Kash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti” and Qudsiya from “Bichari Qudsiya,” has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa Digital, Fatima revealed her journey as an actress, the challenges she faced, and her strong determination to work on her own terms.

When asked about the characters that resemble her real self, Fatima expressed how her role as a mischievous and playful girl in “Kash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti” resonates with her personality. However, she emphasized that characters played by actors in dramas are never a direct reflection of their personal lives.

Regarding taking on projects and handling restrictions, Fatima shared that as an actress, she receives scripts with a certain number of episodes, and based on the content, she decides whether to sign them or not. She also acknowledged that as a drama progresses, unforeseen elements may arise, but communication with the production team helps in resolving any concerns.

When it comes to maintaining fitness, Fatima admitted her love for food and shared that during shoots, the hectic schedule affects her workout routine. However, on set, she exercises portion control to manage her diet. When back with her family, she enjoys eating with them, highlighting the importance of striking a balance between her personal and professional life.

Speaking about her choice of projects, Fatima revealed that while she has been offered various films, she believes filmmaking is a different medium. If there’s an art film where she can maintain her authenticity, she would consider it, but she prioritizes her comfort zone and personal values when making decisions.

Fatima credited her entry into the entertainment industry to her mother, Fozia Mushtaq, who was also an actress. Initially, she was a shy and introverted child, but her mother encouraged her to take part in commercials, gradually building her self-confidence and paving the way for her successful career.

Through her journey in showbiz, Fatima Effendi’s authenticity and dedication to her craft have inspired many, breaking gender norms and showing that talent knows no boundaries. Her determination to work on her terms serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors, encouraging them to embrace their true selves and pursue their passions despite any obstacles they may face.