Pakistan, England World Cup clash could be rescheduled

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has formally corresponded with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), appealing for a rescheduling of the World Cup league match between Pakistan and England on November 12, reported ESPN cricinfo.

This date coincides with the revered Hindu festival of Kali Puja, prompting CAB to seek the alteration.

The decision to request a change in the fixture date was prompted by concerns raised by the Kolkata police regarding security management on the day of Kali Puja.

Notably, this marks the second instance of a World Cup match involving Pakistan undergoing a date change or receiving a rescheduling appeal.

Pakistan’s much-anticipated encounter with India, initially slated for October 15, was brought forward to October 14 to avoid a clash with the commencement of the Hindu festival of Navaratri.

This adjustment was made to ensure optimal security provision, as October 15 posed logistical challenges for local law enforcement.

While the ICC’s revised schedule is yet to be released, ESPN cricinfo was informed by reliable sources that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acceded to the revised timing.

It is worth mentioning that this particular match will continue to take place in Ahmedabad.