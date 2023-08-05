Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ debuts on YouTube, earns immense praise

Sarmad Khoosat’s film ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ (Circus of Life) is receiving widespread praise on Twitter after finally being released on YouTube.

The movie’s journey to the audience was filled with challenges and controversies due to its sensitive portrayal of certain themes and characters. However, its powerful storytelling and depiction of Pakistani society have struck a chord with viewers, making it a highly regarded and thought-provoking film.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in Pakistan on March 18, 2022, ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ faced unexpected obstacles, leading to its cinematic release being indefinitely postponed. The controversy surrounding the film raised questions among viewers about the reasons for its recurrent cancellation, with many expressing bewilderment at the justification for its ban.

Twitter users and fans of the film are praising Sarmad Khoosat’s filmmaking prowess and the film’s content, which explores the religious-hypocritical standards prevalent in Pakistani urban society. The movie’s ability to shed light on the complexities of Pakistani culture and society has drawn admiration from the audience.

Despite facing challenges, ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ has made its mark internationally. It premiered at the 24th International Busan Film Festival in 2019, where it garnered critical acclaim. The film went on to win awards at Busan and the 2021 Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, solidifying its reputation as a compelling piece of cinema.

The film’s release on YouTube has given it a wider audience, and viewers are appreciating its thought-provoking narrative and its courage to speak the truth, even amidst adversity. As social media continues to buzz with praises for ‘Zindagi Tamasha’, it highlights the power of storytelling in challenging times and the importance of artists who dare to tackle sensitive themes for the greater good of society.