PTI workers protesting Imran Khan’s arrest held

Police in different parts of the country arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday after they staged protests against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The action comes after Khan was arrested on Friday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison and disqualified him for five years after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in Toshakhana case.

The PTI immediately called for peaceful nationwide protests against the ex-PM’s apprehension.

In Karachi, eight PTI workers were detained outside the Karachi Press Club. Six PTI workers from Quaidabad and five from Sharafi Goth were also arrested.

In Peshawar, police arrested 16 PTI workers, including a former town nazim, who were demonstrating against the court’s verdict.

Section 144 has also been imposed in Peshawar since it is considered a stronghold of Imran Khan’s party.

In Abbottabad, police arrested PTI workers for violating Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings.

In Malakand, the party activists were apprehended for protesting in Dargai.

PTI has claimed that the police in different parts of the country were ‘illegally’ arresting peaceful protesters.

In a tweet from official X handle, the PTI maintained that staging peaceful demonstration is a fundamental right of every citizen.

People disassociated themselves: Sanaullah claims

While talking to SAMAA TV, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no major law and order problems were reported in Punjab, where the PTI has a strong base.

“Not a single protest was reported across Punjab,” he said while adding that the people have disassociated themselves from Imran Khan.

Sanaullah said that the government was committed to maintaining law and order.