Section 144 imposed in KP following Imran Khan’s arrest

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the authorities have taken preemptive measures to maintain law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has imposed Section 144 in the province, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in a public place. This decision comes as a response to the potential for civil unrest and protests that may arise following Imran Khan’s detention.

Earlier today, Imran Khan, a prominent political figure and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Earlier today, an Islamabad district and sessions court declared that the crime against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case has been proved, and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment. Imran Khan has also been disqualified for five years.

Announcing its verdict reserved a short while ago, the court also rejected the former premier’s appeal against declaring the case maintainable.

The verdict stated that the suspect filed false details with the election commission, and has been found guilty of corrupt practices. Imran Khan’s arrest warrants were also issued by the court. He has also been fined Rs100,000. If the fine is not submitted, the jail term will exceed for another six months.

The arrest was the latest in a string of setbacks for Khan’s political career, which began when he clashed with Pakistan’s strong military and his party fractured. His conviction came a day after the district court hearing was briefly suspended by Supreme Court. It was unclear why the trial had continued despite the high court’s judgment.

SC returns Imran Khan’s appeal

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had moved the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s Friday verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case. An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday on behalf of the former premier by his legal team.

However, the apex court has raised objections over Imran Khan’s appeal filed against the Toshakhana criminal case. The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court raised the objection and returned the appeal. The office objected that the power of attorney and the signatures on the petition were not valid.

It also raised objection to the non-payment of official court fee of Rs250 along with the appeal. Certain pages of the appeal are also illegible, the objection stated. The Registrar’s Office has given two weeks to remove the objections.