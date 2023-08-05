Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ set to make him first 60+ hero to join the 100 crore club

The highly anticipated film ‘Gadar 2’ is all set to create a milestone in Hindi cinema, as veteran actor Sunny Deol, who is over 60 years old, is set to become the first hero in this age bracket to lead a film into the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

The sequel to the iconic 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is generating immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, with the legendary actor reprising his iconic role as Tara Singh.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was a blockbuster hit and remains one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Sunny Deol’s powerful performance as a Sikh truck driver won the hearts of millions and became a cultural phenomenon. Now, with the announcement of ‘Gadar 2’, fans are eager to see the actor return to the big screen in his iconic avatar.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the first instalment. The plot of ‘Gadar 2’ is kept under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The film is expected to retain the essence of its predecessor while exploring new dimensions of the character and the storyline.

Sunny Deol, known for his intense and impactful roles, has a massive fan following, and his films have enjoyed tremendous success at the box office over the years. With ‘Gadar 2’, the actor aims to redefine the concept of age in Bollywood and prove that age is just a number when it comes to delivering powerful performances.

As the film gears up for its release, trade analysts and fans are eagerly awaiting its box office performance, and it is expected to be a game-changer, solidifying Sunny Deol’s position as one of the most iconic and bankable stars in the history of Hindi cinema. With such high expectations, ‘Gadar 2’ is poised to make history and set a new benchmark in the industry.