Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ first look out

Kangana Ranaut is set to mesmerize audiences in the upcoming horror comedy ‘Chandramukhi 2’, and the makers have treated fans with a sneak peek of her character.

The film, a sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘Chandramukhi’, features Kangana as a dancer in the king’s court, known for her beauty and dance skills. The first look of her character will be unveiled on a specific date, creating excitement among her followers.

Lyca Productions, the film’s production company, shared the teaser video on Instagram, showcasing glimpses of Kangana’s iconic roles in movies like ‘Fashion’, ‘Queen’, and ‘Manikarnika’, among others. The video concludes with a glimpse of her look from ‘Chandramukhi 2’. The highly anticipated first look will be revealed at 11 AM on the specified date.

Directed by P Vasu, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ stars Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead role opposite Kangana. The film is set to release in September in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In addition to ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana has other promising projects in her kitty. She will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in the film ‘Tejas’, set to release on October 20, 2023. ‘Tejas’ is based on the extraordinary journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and aims to inspire pride in the valiant soldiers defending the nation.

Furthermore, Kangana will portray the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming period film ‘Emergency’. The film marks her first solo-directorial venture and features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.

With such diverse and exciting roles, Kangana Ranaut continues to prove her versatility and talent in the film industry, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her forthcoming projects.