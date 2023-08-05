Gold price witnesses major increase in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan On Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs 1,300, reaching Rs 222,800, compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 222,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 1,115, with the new rate being Rs 191,016, compared to the previous rate of Rs 189,901. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 174,076, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In contrast, the prices of silver remained unchanged in the local market, with the per tola and ten-gram silver being sold at Rs 2,750 and Rs 2,357.68, respectively.

On the international front, the price of gold experienced a slight decrease of $4, falling to $1,932 from the previous rate of $1,936, according to the association’s report.