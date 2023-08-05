Fourteen tourists injured in road accident in Chilas

Some 14 tourists were injured in a road accident in Chilas in Babusar Valley on Saturday.

The tourists were on their way to visit the scenic valley when their vehicle went into an uncontrollable overturn due to brake failure.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where three of them are said to be in critical condition.

The police officials said the tourists hailed from Islamabad.

Last week, eight members of a family lost their lives, while 10 others sustained injuries as their van veered off the road and fell into a ditch near Babusar Top.

The ill-fated van was travelling towards Rawalpindi when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the van’s driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle swerving off the road and plunging into a deep ditch.

The deceased victims were all members of the same family who hailed from Sialkot.