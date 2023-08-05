Amazfit’s superior smartwatch beats Apple Watch

Amazfit has recently introduced its latest budget-friendly smartwatch, the Bip 5. This new addition is now available in select markets including the US and UK.

With a price tag of under $100 in the US, the Amazfit Bip 5 boasts a 1.91-inch HD display featuring a TFT touchscreen.

The device is adorned with 2.5D tempered glass and a convenient anti-fingerprint coating. Fuelled by a 300mAh battery, it promises up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Pricing and availability

In the US, the Amazfit Bip 5 is priced at $89.99 (around Rs25,300), while in the UK, it’s available for €89.90 (roughly Rs27,800).

The smartwatch is offered in three attractive colour options: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink.

Specifications and features

The Amazfit Bip 5 showcases a 1.91-inch TFT touchscreen display with a resolution of 320x380 pixels.

The display is safeguarded by tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. Users can choose from a range of over 70 customizable watch faces to suit their style.

One of the standout features is Bluetooth calling, supported by four satellite positioning systems for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation.

The smartwatch caters to fitness enthusiasts with its impressive support for more than 120 sports modes, encompassing activities like cycling, running, walking, swimming, and indoor sports.

On the health monitoring front, the Amazfit Bip 5 packs in a comprehensive suite of functions including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress level monitor.

Its capabilities extend beyond just fitness, offering conveniences like an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls, music control, event reminders, a to-do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support.

Battery Life and OS

The device houses a 300mAh battery that’s built to last. With normal usage, it can keep going for up to 10 days, and with battery saver mode activated, it can extend to an impressive 26 days.

Operating on Zepp OS 2.0, the smartwatch measures 45.94x38.09x11.2mm and weighs a mere 26g without the strap.

In conclusion, the Amazfit Bip 5 is a feature-rich smartwatch that brings an appealing combination of style, fitness functions, and useful everyday utilities, all bundled within an affordable package.