Crackdown launched against PTI workers to ensure law and order

In the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case, authorities in Punjab have initiated a comprehensive crackdown on PTI workers and leaders to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the province.

As part of the operation, police conducted raids on the residences of PTI workers and leaders in various areas of Lahore, and other cities.

The crackdown, spearheaded by Operation Police, aims to establish control over law and order on the streets and prevent any untoward incidents that may arise due to the prevailing political situation.

Sources within the police department reported that the Investigation and CIA police units are actively involved in carrying out the raids at the houses of PTI activists and influential members of the party.

Amidst the unfolding situation, police sources have asserted that any form of protest or public demonstration by PTI supporters will be dealt with promptly and those involved will be detained immediately.

To facilitate their efforts, the Lahore Police have been provided with lists of PTI workers and leaders, providing crucial information that can aid in swiftly identifying and addressing any instances of unrest.