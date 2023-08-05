Political leaders react to Imran Khan’s arrest

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar Saturday described Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a person who had held himself in “a position akin to a pharaoh, exuding arrogance and pride”.

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister in the infamous Toshakhana case, in a fiery address outside the Prime Minister’s House, Attaullah Tarar stated: “The case was stretched out for a prolonged 11 months, and the Chairman PTI kept seeking repetitive attendance waivers, attempting to evade justice”.

“Today marked a historic moment in the country’s history,” he said, adding that “Finally, the verdict proved his guilt. He stands as a certified thief in the eyes of the law”.

Tarar further stated, “Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the case, granting numerous opportunities to Imran Khan to present his defense”.

Despite these chances, Tarar emphasized that the evidence presented during the trial clearly pointed to “corruption and malpractices” by the PTI Chairman.

“The judge gave them chances time and again, but today, justice has been served,” remarked Attaullah Tarar, adding that, “Imran Khan’s arrogance and pride have been shattered today, as he stands guilty of corrupt practices”.

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of misdeclaration and selling of gifts received by government officials.

Imran Khan was accused of concealing assets and benefitting from the Toshakhana, where valuable gifts to state dignitaries were stored.

“The corruption, in this case, goes beyond just Imran Khan; it involves those close to him as well,” stated Tarar.

Playing with the law would no longer be tolerated: Ahsan Iqbal

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, stated “Chairman PTI did not handle any cases on merit, implying that political motives influenced his decisions”.

Emphasized that playing with the law would no longer be tolerated, the minister criticized Imran Khan’s frequent presence in courtrooms, insinuating that it reflected a lack of respect for the rule of law.

Moreover, Ahsan Iqbal accused Imran Khan of “misusing charity funds for his political gain”.

He asserted that the time had come for Imran Khan’s accountability, implying that actions must have consequences.

On a different note, Ahsan Iqbal mentioned the ongoing meeting of the Council of Common Interests, stating that it had experienced a break.

No political motives behind Imran’s arrest: Marriyum

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her views firmly, accusing him of using institutions in power for political gain and manipulating them for his own purposes.

She asserted that the theft committed by Imran Khan has been proven.

“The arrest has nothing to do with any electoral motives,” she said refuting any claims of political revenge.

She further criticized the PTI Chairman for attempting to construct a narrative of “victimhood,” sutressing that he was trying to evade accountability for his actions.

She also accused Imran Khan of submitting false information in Toshakhana, implying his involvement in dishonest practices.

Khawaja says, no one is above the law

In an exclusive talk with Samaa TV in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif, the Defense Minister, expressed his reaction to the arrest of Imran Khan, stating that Imran Khan had betrayed peace.

“The law has finally taken its course,” he said.

Khawaja Asif highlighted that no accused in the history of Pakistan has been given so much time, stressing that the legal process was prolonged in Imran Khan’s case.

Referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s lifelong disqualification, the minister underscored the significance of “upholding the law and holding everyone accountable, regardless of their position or political affiliation”.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned the previous attempt to arrest Imran Khan, which resulted in violence and challenged the state’s authority on May 9.

‘What goes around, comes around’: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan, while reacting to the former premier’s arrest stated: “Allah is the truth”.

He added that what goes around, comes around.

Verdict contrary to reality: Shah Mahmood

In a video message, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his disappointment with court’s decision, citing it as a setback for justice.

He contended that the right to a fair trial was not upheld and pledged to pursue both legal and political avenues in the fight for the party chairman’s freedom.

Qureshi affirmed his commitment to the ongoing struggle for real freedom.

Verdict exposed Imran’s dishonesty: Hamza Shehbaz

Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said that the court’s verdict has exposed what he referred to as the dishonesty, lies, and corruption of PTI chairman.

He described this moment as the end of a chapter for someone who consistently resorted to slander, false accusations, and defamation against his opponents.

Bilawal terms arrest ‘karma’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also commented on the former premier’s arrest.

In response to a question, he commented that Imran Khan’s arrest is a ‘karma’.