“Pharaoh of power, certified theif”: Tarar lambasts Imran Khan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar Saturday described Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a person who had held himself in “a position akin to a pharaoh, exuding arrogance and pride”.

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister in the infamous Toshakhana case, in a fiery address outside the Prime Minister’s House, Attaullah Tarar stated: “The case was stretched out for a prolonged 11 months, and the Chairman PTI kept seeking repetitive attendance waivers, attempting to evade justice”.

“Today marked a historic moment in the country’s history,” he said, adding that “Finally, the verdict proved his guilt. He stands as a certified thief in the eyes of the law”.

Tarar further stated, “Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the case, granting numerous opportunities to Imran Khan to present his defense”.

Despite these chances, Tarar emphasized that the evidence presented during the trial clearly pointed to “corruption and malpractices” by the PTI Chairman.

“The judge gave them chances time and again, but today, justice has been served,” remarked Attaullah Tarar, adding that, “Imran Khan’s arrogance and pride have been shattered today, as he stands guilty of corrupt practices”.

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of misdeclaration and selling of gifts received by government officials.

Imran Khan was accused of concealing assets and benefitting from the Toshakhana, where valuable gifts to state dignitaries were stored.

“The corruption, in this case, goes beyond just Imran Khan; it involves those close to him as well,” stated Tarar.

Playing with the law would no longer be tolerated: Ahsan Iqbal

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, stated “Chairman PTI did not handle any cases on merit, implying that political motives influenced his decisions”.

Emphasized that playing with the law would no longer be tolerated, the minister criticized Imran Khan’s frequent presence in courtrooms, insinuating that it reflected a lack of respect for the rule of law.

Moreover, Ahsan Iqbal accused Imran Khan of “misusing charity funds for his political gain”.

He asserted that the time had come for Imran Khan’s accountability, implying that actions must have consequences.

On a different note, Ahsan Iqbal mentioned the ongoing meeting of the Council of Common Interests, stating that it had experienced a break.