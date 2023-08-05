SC returns Imran Khan’s appeal against IHC’s Toshakhana verdict with objections

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has moved the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s Friday verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday on behalf of the former premier by his legal team.

However, the apex court has raised objections over Imran Khan’s appeal filed against the Toshakhana criminal case.

The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court raised the objection and returned the appeal.

The office objected that the power of attorney and the signatures on the petition were not valid.

It also raised objection to the non-payment of official court fee of Rs250 along with the appeal.

Certain pages of the appeal are also illegible, the objection stated.

The Registrar’s Office has given two weeks to remove the objections.

Imran Khan’s petition had sought to declare the Toshakhana case non-maintainable and halt its trial.

It has challenged the remanding the issue of maintainability of the case back to trial court judge Humayun Dilawar, and also sought a stay order on the trial.

In his appeal, filed through his lawyer Khawaja Haris, the PTI chairman has argued that the high court committed a legal error by sending the case back to the same judge as the trial court judge had already expressed his view.

The IHC had been requested to transfer the case to another judge, but it did not apply judicial mind while remanding back the case.

The high court also misrepresented the appeals, the petition stated.

The Supreme Court has been requested to declare the decision of the Islamabad High Court chief justice null and void and a stay order issued on the proceedings of the trial court.