How to delete your phone number, email, home address from Google search

In an era where online tracking and potential privacy breaches loom large, safeguarding personal information can feel like an uphill battle.

Google has now introduced a solution: a new feature for its Search platform that empowers users to remove their phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses from search results.

While this tool holds promise, there are a few key points to understand before diving in.

First and foremost, to utilize this feature, you need to share the specific data you wish Google to monitor – your phone number, email, and home address.

This enables Google Search to keep an eye on the web and alert you whenever these details surface online.

However, there are limitations to consider. The feature is currently only accessible within the United States, leaving international users without this advantage.

Moreover, it’s crucial to comprehend that Google’s implementation doesn’t erase your personal data from the broader internet. It merely restricts access to this information on Google Search.

Alternative search engines might still display it, underlining the importance of taking additional actions, such as contacting websites, once you receive Google’s notifications.

It’s worth highlighting that situations might arise where Google can’t or won’t remove certain search results, underscoring the complexity of the matter.

Remember, practical alternatives exist. Changing your phone number is an option if it becomes exposed online, while you can also create multiple email addresses with different providers.

Managing your home address, admittedly, presents more challenges. Nonetheless, the phone number and email address are the primary targets for potential hackers.

With these considerations in mind, Google aims to make it exceptionally straightforward to leverage this new privacy feature in its Search tool.

Expanding on the Google Search Results about you tool introduced in September, this new functionality enables you to not only request the removal of results containing your personal information but also proactively monitor the web for such data.

Should your phone number, email, or home address appear in new search results, Google Search will promptly notify you, allowing you to swiftly request their removal.

This ongoing monitoring ensures timely intervention whenever your data resurfaces.

Accessing the tool is hassle-free: navigate to the Google app, click on your account photo, and locate the “Results about you” option. Alternatively, visit https://goo.gle/resultsaboutyou to engage with it directly.

In the near future, a dashboard update will further simplify this process. After entering your contact information, Google will assess whether web results containing these details are present.

Subsequently, you can use the tool to request the removal of those specific results. Notifications will subsequently alert you each time your contact information is identified on external websites.

Previously, users had to initiate a Google Search and then manually request removal through the Results about you tool.

This enhancement streamlines the process, providing users with an efficient means to enhance their online privacy through Google Search.