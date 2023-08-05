SBCA assistant director kidnaps, tortures driver

Reports have revealed that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) assistant director kidnapped and subjected his driver to a harrowing ordeal of torture.

The victim, identified as Fahad, reported the incident to the authorities, leading to the registration of a case at the New Karachi police station.

According to the victim’s account, the assistant director had allegedly been involved in sending extortion demands to builders.

When Fahad, the driver, refused to partake in such illegal activities, he claimed to have faced severe repercussions.

He stated that he was subjected to physical assault as a form of punishment for his refusal to comply with the illegal demands.

SBCA is a regulatory and supervisory body whose Prime Function is to ensure that the approval of Building Plans and NOCs etc. are in confirmation with the existing Building & Town Planning Regulations.

Further, it promotes the implementation of the Karachi Master Plan or a concept plan, or other development plan.